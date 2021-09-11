Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Monday, September 13
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
