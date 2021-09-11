Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 33 mph



Monday, September 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



