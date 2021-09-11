Newell Daily Weather Forecast

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight High 79 °F, low 42 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Patchy Smoke High 81 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



