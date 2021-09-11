Newell Daily Weather Forecast
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0