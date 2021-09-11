Grasmere Daily Weather Forecast
GRASMERE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas Of Smoke
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
