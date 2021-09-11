4-Day Weather Forecast For Dot Lake
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
