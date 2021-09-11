Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 49 °F, low 35 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 49 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Light Rain High 45 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.