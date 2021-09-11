4-Day Weather Forecast For Lost. Cabin

LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



