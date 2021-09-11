Laird Daily Weather Forecast
LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
