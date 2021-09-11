CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delhi, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 6 days ago

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bt3Xvs700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saratoga: Friday, September 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Sunday, September 19: Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while
SARATOGA, CA
Delhi Today

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO
1
Followers
180
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy