Daily Weather Forecast For Clifton

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F 12 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



