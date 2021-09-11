Daily Weather Forecast For Clifton
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
