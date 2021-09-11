Craig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
