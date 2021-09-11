Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 72 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 13
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 69 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
