Brothers, OR

Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bt3XpZl00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
