Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0