When you've carved out the time to go for a run, it can be tempting to just get up and go. But skipping out on a stretch before your first mile not only has the potential to keep you from hitting a personal record, it also comes with the risk of injury (and plenty of second-day soreness). A study from April 2021 found that almost half of all runners—regardless of their age and experience level—injure themselves at least once in their running career, particularly in the knees, calves, and Achilles tendons. No thanks. The best way to combat this, according to trainer Ash Wilking, is to work a "3D Warmup" into your routine.

