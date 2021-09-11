CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House panel puts forth solar, environmental justice tax credits

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Greg Nash

The House Ways and Means Committee’s portion of Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending package includes increased tax incentives for clean energy and the creation of new tax credits for electric-vehicle owners, according to text released by Chairman

(D-Mass.) late Friday night.

The committee’s portion would increase the production tax credit rate for wind and solar power to the full applicable rate through the end of 2031, which would then phase down to 80 percent in 2032 and 60 percent in 2033.

It would also increase the energy credit for solar energy facilities built in low-income communities, the rate of which would be based on a combination of health and economic benefits for those communities as well as job opportunities and engagement.

The Biden administration has made incentives for use of solar energy a major priority, announcing a roadmap last week in which it comprises 40 percent of U.S. electricity generated by 2035.

The bill would also provide a $2,500 tax credit for energy-efficient, single-family new homes, as well as credits for energy-efficient, multi-family homes. It would triple the credit for installation of nonbusiness energy efficiency improvements to 30 percent and substitute a $1,200 annual lifetime cap on such credits.

Separately, it would create a new tax credit for the production of renewable hydrogen, with the percentage based on the reduction to lifecyle greenhouse gas emissions. Although some renewable energy advocates have touted major potential in hydrogen, environmental groups like Earthjustice have warned it would present a “false solution” if it is derived from fossil fuels.

“Our proposals allow us to both address our perilously changing climate and create new, good jobs, all while strengthening the economy and reinvigorating local communities,” Neal said in a statement. “Taken together, these proposals expand opportunity for the American people and support our efforts to build a healthier, more prosperous future for the country.”

The House is set to continue its markup of the measure Tuesday.

Updated: 9:01 a.m.

capecod.com

A.G. Healey Seeking Action on Environmental Justice

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general calling on Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice. They want funding prioritized for programs which combat pollution, improve water and air quality, and promote clean energy in the upcoming budget reconciliation...
bloombergtax.com

Tax Hikes to Pay for Biden Agenda Approved by House Panel (1)

Differences remain with Senate, and SALT change still pending. The biggest set of U.S. tax increases in a generation took a major step forward on Wednesday with approval by the House Ways and Means Committee of $2.1 trillion in new levies mostly focused on corporations and the wealthy. The vote...
CNBC

House Democrats push for permanent earned income tax credit expansion

The earned income tax credit provides a write-off for low- to moderate-income families. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden in March temporarily expanded the credit by widening eligibility and increasing the tax break. House Democrats have proposed making these changes permanent as part of the $3.5 trillion...
Detroit News

House Republicans slam EV tax credit plan as 'perverse' and 'unfair'

Washington — House Republicans are fiercely opposing a proposal that would expand electric vehicle tax credits, arguing it favors the wealthy and asks taxpayers to subsidize products they don't want. Republicans and Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee sparred Tuesday as Congress vets portions of Democrats' $3.5 trillion...
edf.org

House Ways & Means Committee Bolsters Vital Clean Energy, Electric Vehicle and Manufacturing Tax Credits

The House Ways & Means Committee has voted to advance a package of tax credits that will incentivize clean energy, electric vehicles, and the manufacturing of clean energy technology and component parts. This package will be a critical part of helping the U.S. meet our pledge to the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030.
