Rampart, AK

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Rampart Journal
Rampart Journal
 6 days ago

(RAMPART, AK.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Rampart, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rampart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0bt3XgsS00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rampart Journal

Rampart Journal

Rampart, AK
ABOUT

With Rampart Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

