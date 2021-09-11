CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong, TX

Saturday rain in Armstrong: Ideas to make the most of it

Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 6 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Armstrong Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Armstrong:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bt3XbSp00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

