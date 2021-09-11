4-Day Weather Forecast For Otter

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F 1 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



