4-Day Weather Forecast For Otter
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 1 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
