Oxbow, ME

Oxbow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 6 days ago

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bt3XXsn00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxbow, ME
