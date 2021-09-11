Whitlash Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
