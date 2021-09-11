Whitlash Weather Forecast

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 31 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.