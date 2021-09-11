Weather Forecast For Port Alexander
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0