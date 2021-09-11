Weather Forecast For Nikolai

NIKOLAI, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Light Rain High 57 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Light Rain High 57 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.