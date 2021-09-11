Jarbidge Daily Weather Forecast
JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
