Jarbidge Daily Weather Forecast

JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



