Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 72 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



