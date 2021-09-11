Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
