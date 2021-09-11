CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurier, WA

Saturday has sun for Laurier — 3 ways to make the most of it

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 6 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt3XKea00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurier, WA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Laurier News Watch

Laurier News Watch

Laurier, WA
4
Followers
209
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy