4-Day Weather Forecast For Yellow Pine
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0