Garrett Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



