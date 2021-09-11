Daily Weather Forecast For Countyline
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
