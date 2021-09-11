CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, AK

Saturday sun alert in Beaver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Beaver Dispatch
Beaver Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BEAVER, AK) A sunny Saturday is here for Beaver, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0bt3X2ql00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, AK
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Beaver Dispatch

Beaver Dispatch

Beaver, AK
1
Followers
104
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy