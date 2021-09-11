CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Earth, ND

A cloudy Saturday in White Earth today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 6 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over White Earth Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Earth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bt3X1y200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

