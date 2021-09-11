4-Day Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0