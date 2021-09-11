Lefor Weather Forecast

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



