Hayes Daily Weather Forecast
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0