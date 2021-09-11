Daily Weather Forecast For Sarles
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
