CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elfin Cove, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 6 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bt3WN7i00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elfin Cove, AK
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove, AK
1
Followers
129
Post
39
Views
ABOUT

With Elfin Cove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy