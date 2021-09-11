Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
