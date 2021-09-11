Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.