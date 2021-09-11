CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fields Weather Forecast

Fields Bulletin
Fields Bulletin
 6 days ago

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0bt3WJao00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fields Bulletin

Fields Bulletin

Fields, OR
1
Followers
134
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

With Fields Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy