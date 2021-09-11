CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Baker, AK

Point Baker Weather Forecast

Point Baker Post
 6 days ago

POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bt3WBX000

  • Saturday, September 11

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

