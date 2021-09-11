Venetie Weather Forecast
VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
