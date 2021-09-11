CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Both the Mentor and the Mentee Help Each Other Succeed

By James Goydos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgainst all expectations, I have never had someone in my life who I would consider a “mentor.” As an undergraduate at UCLA my major was in a fledgling new division of Biology call “Microbiology,” focusing on cell function and genetics. This was the early 1980s when we didn’t know much about how cells worked or how our genes determined who we were beyond DNA being a double helix and an understanding of the fundamental laws of inheritance as outlined by Gregor Mendel working with pea plants. If ever one needed a mentor, it was when no real textbooks existed in your field and new discoveries were being made every month. Yet I didn’t seek a mentor, and no one stepped up to volunteer, so I learned it on my own.

