Causey, NM

Causey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Causey News Beat
 6 days ago

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bt3VyJ200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Causey, NM
With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

