Holy Cross Weather Forecast

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Light Rain High 51 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.