Holy Cross Weather Forecast
HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0