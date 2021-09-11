CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nara Visa, NM

Nara Visa is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 6 days ago

(NARA VISA, NM) A sunny Saturday is here for Nara Visa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nara Visa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt3Vr7x00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

