Gateway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
