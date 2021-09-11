Lindon Weather Forecast
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
