Allakaket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
