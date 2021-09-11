Weather Forecast For Erwin

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.