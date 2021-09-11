Weather Forecast For Erwin
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0