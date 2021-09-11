CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynda Blanchard rips Biden COVID policy: ‘It’s something you’d expect a tyrannical dictator to say’

By Jeff Poor
Yellowhammer News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2022, reacted to President Joe Biden’s newly announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The announcement, which has been widely panned by Republicans, included the creation of a new federal rule that requires businesses with hundred...

