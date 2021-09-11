CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manley Hot Springs, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manley Hot Springs

 6 days ago

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0bt3VZQz00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manley Hot Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

