4-Day Weather Forecast For Opheim

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



