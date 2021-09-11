4-Day Weather Forecast For Opheim
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
