Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government. Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said Saturday that the vote will be held on Nov. 14, the date...

The Independent

Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, on Friday approved Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy.Following a 20-hour debate, the 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program. The left-wing Socialist Party secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, with 74 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.The 57-year-old Rama boasted in his speech that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the...
WORLD
whtc.com

Access to single market key to Hungary’s EU membership – PM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary must remain a member of the European Union to ensure continued access to its single market, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding the country would be among the last to leave the bloc if it were ever to disintegrate. Hungary and Poland have both...
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

After a historic crackdown, Russians have begun voting in parliamentary elections.

After a historic crackdown, Russians have begun voting in parliamentary elections. Following a historic crackdown on the opposition, Russians in the Far East began voting in a three-day parliamentary election in which vocal Kremlin critics were forbidden from standing. The world’s largest country’s parliamentary and local elections, which span 11...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Interim Government Sworn in Until November Election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Thursday reappointed a retired general as interim prime minister to lead a new caretaker government until the next early election is held in November. The Balkan country, which is the European Union’s poorest member, is gearing up for its third parliamentary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

Poland's most powerful politician says the country's future is in the European Union and that there will be “no Polexit,” but that Poland at the same time wishes to remain a sovereign country.Jaroslaw Kaczynski who is the head of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, made his comments in an interview with state news agency PAP that was published Wednesday. It follows some harsh comments last week about the 27-member bloc from some key members of his party which led many opposition politicians to accuse the country's leadership of seeking to take the country out of the...
POLITICS
AFP

Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election

Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer. The left-wing unseated a centre-right coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg since 2013. "We waited, we hoped, and we have worked so hard, and now we can finally say it: We did it!," Store, in all likelihood the next prime minister, told cheering supporters after Solberg conceded defeat. The five left-wing opposition parties were projected to win 100 of the 169 seats in parliament.
WORLD
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
AFP

EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit. "It is time for Europe to step up to the next level," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, in her annual State of the European Union address. France's President Emmanuel Macron will convene the "summit on European defence" during France's six-month presidency of the bloc, starting at the New Year, she said. Paris has been leading the push for the 27-nation union to develop more autonomous military capacities alongside the Western alliance, which is traditionally led by the US.
MILITARY
AFP

Belarus opposition leader urges 'decisive action' from France

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged "decisive action" from France to solve her country's political crisis, calling for Western nations to stand firm against its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Over a year after a disputed vote that sparked unprecedented protests and was derided by the West as rigged, Tikhanovskaya said sanctions and an international push for new elections were needed. "Belarusians need new energy and fuel to go forward," she told reporters in Paris during a four-day visit to drum up support. She called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take "decisive action in solving the Belarusian crisis".
PROTESTS
AFP

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

A curious trend swept Germany in 1994 -- red socks began appearing in windows and on posters. Twenty-seven years on, the sartorial gimmick is once again making headlines in Europe's biggest economy. The peculiar scene has less to do with fashionistas than politicians. Then, as now, the red socks were a campaign strategy deployed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party as a warning to voters lurching to the left in upcoming elections. "Return of the red socks", "red socks campaign 2.0", German media has blasted in recent days, harking back to a campaign strategy inspired by the derisory term in the former East Germany for particularly unpleasant communist party members. The CDU used it in 1994 to warn against letting the far-left PDS into parliament.
ELECTIONS
AFP

'Candidate in handcuffs': Kremlin critic campaigns from jail

With parliamentary elections in Russia around the corner, canvassers in the southern city of Krasnodar are asking passersby to write letters to their candidate, who has no way to meet them. That's because Kremlin critic Andrei Pivovarov is behind bars just down the road. Arrested at the end of May, Pivovarov's supporters say he was caught in a dragnet that has seen Russia's opposition dismantled ahead of State Duma elections this weekend. With household names like Alexei Navalny in prison, his allies in exile and lesser known activists barred from running or jailed like Pivovarov, the Kremlin is set to maintain its stranglehold on the legislature.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stung by Afghan debacle, EU forges ahead with security plans

Stung by the swift collapse of the Afghan army and the chaotic U.S.-led evacuation through Kabul airport, the European Union on Wednesday unveiled new plans to develop its own defense capacities to try to ensure that it has more freedom to act in future crises.More than 100,000 people were evacuated in the frenzied final days of the U.S. airlift after President Joe Biden said American troops would leave, forcing the hands of EU countries incapable of facing the Taliban alone. Many thousands of Afghans remain, desperate to escape the uncertainty of Taliban rule.The scenes of chaos included Afghans plunging...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia blames U.S. tech giants for interference in election

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to meet Russian Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov over alleged interference in the September parliamentary election. Russia has "undeniable proof" that tech giants, based in the United States, violated Russian laws ahead...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY

